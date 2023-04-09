Controversial director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy is no longer in active development, according to Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

Speaking to Variety after the Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Kennedy gave an update on the status of Johnson’s movies. His once highly anticipated new trilogy was notably not part of a trio of new theatrical announcements which took place at Friday’s Studios panel at the fan convention. Also absent from that conversation was Taika Waititi’s Star Wars project.

When Variety asked about Johnson’s involvement, Kennedy said:

“Rian and I talk all the time,” she said. “He is unbelievably busy. So we’re not actively involved in anything at the moment because he’s doing another one of the ‘Glass Onion’ movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It’s a big commitment of time, so that’s really on him.”

Last year, Kennedy gave an informal update on Johnson’s Lucasfilm future, hinting then that his Knives Out work was currently dominating the in-demand director’s schedule.

Johnson directed 2017’s Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi, perhaps the most controversial installment in the series of Star Wars titles created since Disney revived the series with its absorption of Lucasfilm in 2012.

Johnson’s movie took an unconventional approach to the traditional Star Wars narrative, anchoring the film’s plot in an extended chase sequence and playing with audience expectations of character and perspective to showcase flaws in the Resistance heroes, namely heroic X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

The film also contained some standout Star Wars moments, from the late Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa surviving being blasted into space with the help of her Force abilities to Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo carrying out ‘the Holdo maneuver’ and jumping to Hyperspace right through and thus destroying the First Order fleet.

Most controversially, it positioned longtime franchise lead Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as a reluctant hero, one who would rather live in isolation and regret than further risk making a mistake by helping heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley).

The divisive fan response to The Last Jedi has had fans long theorizing that many of the flaws identified in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise Of Skywalker (2019) were hastily created in response to the criticism.

Johnson’s future trilogy no longer being an active project makes sense, with the director currently tied up in his popular Netflix-bound Knives Out movies and the world of Star Wars, for the time being, still being predominantly centered on Disney+ TV projects and the aforementioned new theatrical titles announced for the slate.

Somewhat linked is the return of Rey to the saga, with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy helming a film set 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker and continuing the story of Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

