‘Star Wars’ Will Bring ‘Return of the Jedi’ Back Into Theaters In A Few Weeks

Almost 40 years ago, Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) was released, and fans were able to experience the ending to George Lucas’s first Star Wars trilogy. Now, fans can do the same thing very soon!

Return of the Jedi is the first time fans got to really meet Emperor Palpatine. The Prequel Trilogy expanded his character to reveal his sinister plot to rule the galaxy and how he first appeared as a calm, friendly senator before revealing that he was a Sith lord.

With Darth Vader, Jabba the Hutt, huge space battles, another Death Star, and Ewoks, Star Wars fans had a lot of things to enjoy in the beloved Star Wars movie. There was a huge battle of good vs. evil as the Rebellion brought their forces together for one swift attack against the Empire.

Unfortunately, it was all according to Palpatine’s plan, who wanted to crush the Rebellion in one swift strike. Vader fought his son, Luke Skywalker, and fans got to see the redemption of Anakin Skywalker, who sacrificed his life to save his son. Return of the Jedi is just one of those Star Wars movies where a happy ending feels well-deserved due to the high stakes.

Now, 40 years later, fans remember all the fun stuff inside the movie. Ewoks have terrified fans or been considered one of the cutest aliens in the Star Wars franchise. Seeing Jabba the Hutt and more of the criminal underworld while trying to save Harrison Ford’s Han Solo is also great as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) had to fight a Rancor, which wasn’t something fans thought would happen.

Now, Lucasfilm has announced that fans who either didn’t get the chance in the 80s or were simply not around when Episode VI released in theaters would get a second chance to see the movie as it will release in theaters once again on April 28:

‘RETURN OF THE JEDI’ returns to theaters on April 28 to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.

This is great news for fans who want to see it on the big screen, which won’t happen often. Star Wars has always been considered one of the best spectacles in theaters. The movie’s legacy continues even to this day as fans still love to recreate epic moments such as Vader’s fight with Luke Skywalker, grabbing some Ewok merch, or remembering the moment when Luke could see several Force Ghosts of the Jedi he knew.

Return of the Jedi isn’t going anywhere, but it will only be in the theaters for a limited time, so grab your seat soon if you want to see the epic conclusion to the Original Trilogy on a big screen.

