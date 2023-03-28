Mark Hamill Is Warning Ukrainians About Incoming Bombs

Mark Richard Hamill is most famous for playing Luke Skywalker alongside Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in George Lucas’ Star Wars films, a kid who eventually became a rebel leader against a terrifying empire led by Darth Vader. It looks like Hamill has taken that role to heart and has lent his voice to the people of Ukraine.

Actor Mark Hamill, also known for voicing The Joker in multiple Batman properties and Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008), has become an adamant supporter of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

In an interview with AP, Mark Hamill said, “A fairy tale about good versus evil is resonant with what’s going on in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are rallying to the cause and responding so heroically… It’s impossible not to be inspired by how they’ve weathered this storm.”

Our incredible ambassador, @MarkHamill, recorded his address to Ukrainians. Such encouraging words! With this kind of support the Force will always be with us. Thank you, Mark! Make the Force grow stronger: https://t.co/7sOb9VAxPj pic.twitter.com/NHIxkH98pa — U24 (@U24_gov_ua) March 7, 2023

Along with many other celebrities, he has released videos with United 24 and sold autographed Star Wars posters to raise money for Ukraine to have reconnaissance drones.

On top of all this, Mark Hamill has taken on a new role to help keep Ukrainian civilians safe even though he remains on the other side of the world. He is the voice for Ukraine’s air raid alarm app.

Mark Hamill Provides Humor in a Bad Situation

The “Air Alert” app is Ukraine’s main way to warn citizens of incoming bombings and aerial attacks, and Mark Hamill is the voice telling a person to “get to the nearest shelter.” He even warns them that “your overconfidence is your weakness” and says, “May The Force be with you,” when the alert is over.

It may seem like a strange choice, having a celebrity famous for fantastical characters seriously warning people to get to safety, but Ukrainians find it surprisingly helpful.

According to Olena Yeremina, a 38-year-old business manager in Kyiv, Hamill’s voice and Star Wars sign-off inspire her to keep going. “I wouldn’t say that I feel like a Ukrainian Jedi, but sometimes this phrase reminds me to straighten my shoulders and keep working.”

Valentine Hrytsenko, the chief marketing officer at app developer Ajax Systems, says that having Mark Hamill be the voice makes the terrifying situation seem more manageable.

“It’s kind of a Ukrainian mentality to find some humor even in the bad situation or to try to be positive.”

Hamill is just happy that he can be helpful.

“It does inspire people,” he says. “Everyone flashes back to being six years old again. And if the movie can help people get through hard times, so much the better.”

How would you feel hearing Luke Skywalker warning you about incoming attacks? Let us know in the comments below.