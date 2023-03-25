After ‘Mandalorian’ Redemption, ‘Jar Jar’ Actor Ahmed Best Wants a New ‘Star Wars’ Beginning

It’s time for an Ahmed Best renaissance!

Traditionally, the internet has not been a friendly place for elements of Star Wars that fans did not enjoy. During the sequel trilogy, stars like Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran were driven off social media because of the massive backlash for doing their job in the franchise. However, Ahmed Best, known for years as the actor who portrayed Jar Jar Binks, had a particularly rough go of it but has since found new hope in the franchise and doesn’t want to stop there!

For years, Jar Jar Binks (Best) was almost universally hated. The almost caricature-like alien put many fans off and spurred a lot of hatred not only for the character but for those who couldn’t disconnect a character from the actor, Best himself. Best even admitted that, after the fallout from the Prequel Trilogy, he had even considered committing suicide, feeling completely isolated and abused by people online who couldn’t stop commenting.

Fortunately, Best reconsidered and has led a healthy life since then. Following his debut in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Best has appeared a number of other times in Star Wars content, but most recently and most notably as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian. In the latest episode of the phenomenal series, Beq (Best) was revealed to be the Jedi who saved Baby Yoda/Grogu (Himself) from Order-66 and the Jedi Temple.

It was an amazing scene, and Best played the Jedi well, adding to an already emotionally gripping scene. It did lead fans to wonder, however, what ends up happening to Beq (Best). After all, he is piloting the ship as the two made their getaway, so he at least survived long enough to get off the planet! So, what does the future hold for Ahmed Best in Star Wars? The actor had a few thoughts.

In an interview with StarWars.com, Best described what it was like to don the robes of the Jedi, take part in a lightsaber battle, and become that new character. He also talked about a key factor that made this experience different for him as an actor in Star Wars and what he hopes for the future:

“Now, coming back, being in The Mandalorian, part of me doesn’t want to let it go. In The Phantom Menace days, you had to let it go. It was just George doing it. Now, you can do it for a while. You can tell stories in Star Wars and have them be in multiple mediums. As a writer, as a director now, as a teacher now, there is so much more that I want to do that this universe is perfect for, that I don’t want this to be the end of legacy. I don’t want this to be the end of the story. I want this to be the beginning, and a new beginning. Especially through Kelleran Beq.”

It’s safe to say that most fans can agree with Best on this one. Not only has Kelleran Beq (Best) given the actor a new opportunity, but it is high time for an Ahmed Best Renaissance. The actor, who claimed the first movie he ever watched was Star Wars, deserves a second chance as part of a Lucasfilm that, according to Best himself, has a lot more wiggle room for creativity. Here’s hoping that fans get to see a lot more of the Jedi Master in the future!

For the time being, audiences can catch Best in The Mandalorian Season 3, which is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

