Giancarlo Esposito Confirms ‘The Mandalorian’ Return

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian (2019-present) has been without its iconic villain in its third season. However, according to the actor who plays him, we could see Moff Gideon soon.

The Mandalorian is currently in its third season, and it’s going strong as ever. The critically acclaimed series has brought back numerous characters, including Katee Sackhoff as Bo Katan, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian season three has even featured Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best returning to the Star Wars franchise after receiving death threats from fans for The Phantom Menace (2001).

One character we haven’t seen yet is Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito. The leader of a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire, Gideon immediately became the main villain with his attempts to kidnap Grogu and kill Din Djarin.

Mandalorian fans have been wondering when Moff Gideon will come back to The Mandalorian. If Esposito is to be believed, it may be sooner than we think.

Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Esposito Into Revealing His Mandalorian Return

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Giancarlo Esposito was his usual jubilant self, rocking a dapper suit and hat combo. Immediately, Kimmel started to pry for Mandalorian spoilers, leading to Esposito saying, “I’m gonna tell you everything… with my eyes.”

Esposito continued, “The odds are good you’re going to see me soon. That’s all I can say. The show is just a fantastic show to be on. They want the audience to be in anticipation and wonder and joy and excitement. And so, I did it so long ago that I got to be honest with you, I can’t even remember. I don’t remember when I’m on.”

This got a quick laugh from the host, trying to lull the Breaking Bad (2008-2013) actor into a sense of security with questions about Moff Gideon’s motivations. After some back and forth, Kimmel shot back at Esposito with the question we’ve all been wondering.

“So you’ve been plotting and preparing for this next comeback. Which is going to happen next Wednesday, right?”

Esposito immediately replied, “It will. Ah ha! I see what you did there.”

There you have it! According to Esposito, Moff Gideon will return to The Mandalorian on March 29, 2023. Of course, this isn’t concrete, but it is exciting that we’ll see the lawful evil leader soon.

