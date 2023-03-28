Disney Finally Slashes Price of Struggling ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

It just got a whole lot cheaper to visit a galaxy far, far away.

First announced at D23 Expo in 2017, the first ever Star Wars hotel – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – was supposed to be the crowning jewel in Walt Disney World’s hotel lineup.

The project finally opened in March 2022 with an ambitious concept. Guests arrive at the hotel in a shuttle to embark upon a simulated cruise within the Star Wars universe. Once at the Galactic Starcruiser terminal, you board Halcyon Starcruiser, where you spend two days eating, sleeping, and living out your own Star Wars story.

Located just behind Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests get direct access to Batuu (AKA Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge). If you prefer to stay onboard, you can witness thrilling battles between iconic Rey and Kylo Ren, visit the eclectic Sublight Lounge, and even undergo lightsaber training.

There’s no denying that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a truly immersive experience from Walt Disney Imagineering. However, one very real factor has prevented most Guests from experiencing the Force for themselves: the price.

Starting at $5,000 for two people embarking upon a mandatory two-night voyage, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser sits way beyond the price range of the average Guest. Many Guests have complained that the experience simply doesn’t offer enough to justify the cost.

This sentiment is strong among even diehard Star Wars fans – so it should come as no surprise that occupancy has plummeted since the hotel’s opening.

Disney has made efforts to recoup their losses in the past few months, slashing the number of voyages and offering discounts to Disney Vacation Club members.

But it’s just taken its most significant step yet to boost reservations. According to the Walt Disney World Resort website, Annual Passholders can now enjoy 30% off their next trip to space:

Annual Passholders can save 30% on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages – valid for voyages on the following departure dates in spring and summer 2023: April 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29

May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31

June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28

The move definitely makes two days in space more accessible than ever. However, it also makes it pretty clear that Disney’s feeling the sting of backlash to what was supposed to be Walt Disney World’s hottest hotel. For now, let’s wait and see whether these latest discounts are enough to turn the tides on Galactic Starcruiser.