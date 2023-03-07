Disney Cuts Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Hotel After Fan Backlash

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been a failure of epic proportions thus far.

The highly-anticipated Walt Disney World Resort hotel opened back in 2022 and quickly drew the ire of many Guests.

Disney’s newest luxury hotel provides a “revolutionary” 2-night experience where Guests completely immerse themselves in a Star Wars story with a special itinerary, exclusive characters, and experiences. The Galactic Starcruiser, which emulates a cruise ship in space, allows Guests the opportunity to enjoy many different activities, including visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, the price has been astronomical and many Guests have said they simply don’t feel like they get enough in return for the two-night experience to justify booking a reservation.

The backlash has certainly been felt by Disney.

Walt Disney World just announced that beginning this fall, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would drop down to just two “voyages” per week. The decision comes in response to the low occupancy that the hotel has seen, basically since its opening.

The prices for the Star Wars experience have started at $1,209.oo per Guest per night, meaning that two Guests for the two nights on the ship will cost $4,809.00. Disney’s official website no longer lists the prices and instead prompts Guests to call (407) 939-1800 to confirm availability and book their voyages.

Guests who book a trip on the Galactic Starcruiser will arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod, and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite “with an exquisite view of space,” Disney says. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber, and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

What do you think of the Galactic Starcruiser being reduced? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!