Disney World Finally Does Something Right For Annual Passholders

It’s been a difficult few years for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders. The Central Florida Disney Park permanently halted sales on the Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Incredi-Pass. Only the Disney Pixie Dust Pass is left, which is Florida resident-exclusive and only includes weekday admission.

As prices rise, perks disappear, and Park Pass Reservations make visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom more complicated, many Walt Disney World Passholders are reconsidering their loyalty to The Walt Disney Company.

But a recent perk has some wondering if Walt Disney World Resort will turn the tide. According to Reddit user u/Xyercyn, the Central Florida Disney Park reversed course on an unpopular rule for Annual Passholder previews of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park.

“If you booked a preview for TRON on a day you were blocked out, check your account! Disney automatically added a one day comp ticket to mine and my wife’s account for the day we had booked, not realizing we were blocked out,” the Guest wrote. “Looks like some pixie dust is being spread around!”

Initially, Annual Passholders waiting in an hours-long virtual queue were required to select only non-block-out days for their respective Annual Pass, making the process more complex.

Other commenters reported similar experiences. “I got one of these…I really didn’t pay attention to the dates,” said u/Reddituser853754. “I thought they wouldn’t give me a date that I wasn’t allowed to have. Just took what they offered me in a hurry.”

But others expressed frustration at Walt Disney World Resort changing the terms after registration ended. “Such a joke, I didn’t book the block out date because it was… blocked out,” u/riotide wrote.

“Honestly that rocks for you but it’s very disappointing for the people like me who purposefully didn’t book on a day I was blacked out and therefore didn’t get a time slot,” u/Ashllap agreed.

More on TRON Lightcycle / Run

Watch out, Space Mountain – a challenger approaches! TRON Lightcycle / Run opens in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023. The indoor-outdoor coaster opens at Walt Disney World Resort after years of successful operation in Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort.

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

Did you successfully register for Annual Passholder TRON previews? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.