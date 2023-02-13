How to Ride Disney’s Hottest New Attraction Early

A select group is about to have the opportunity to enter the Grid and experience Walt Disney World’s most anticipated new ride before it officially opens.

The Magic Kingdom has been somewhat neglected regarding major updates to Walt Disney World. While the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway (including the recent opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in May 2022), Disney’s Animal Kingdom received Pandora: The World of Avatar in 2017, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, The Magic Kingdom has not seen a new E-ticket attraction since the opening of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train back in 2014.

However, a brand new coaster that’s been in development and under construction for years (some say, for far too long) is gearing up to open at Disney World, and some Disney fans will be able to ride before anyone else.

TRON Lightcycle/Run has been under construction in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom since 2018, rendering the ride nearly six years in the making. The attraction, finally slated to open on April 4, 2023, promises to take guests on “a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs,” according to Disney World’s official website. The coaster will be one of the fastest at any Disney Park worldwide.

As has become common with new Disney World attractions, guests wishing to ride TRON Lightcylce/Run on its first day (and likely for some time beyond) will need to join a virtual queue. The virtual queue system can be a gamble, and many guests have complained about being unable to ride popular attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. It is more than likely that many guests will miss out on riding TRON Lightcycle/Run in its early days due to the virtual queue.

However, Disney World Annual Passholders can bypass the virtual queue system altogether by signing up for the Passholder Preview. As shared in a recent Reddit post by u/Ok_Calligrapher_8199 on r/WaltDisneyWorld, Disney has sent out an email informing Passholders about the upcoming preview.

The text reads:

Ready. Set. Launch. As an Annual Passholder, you’re invited to be among the first to experience the high-tech, high-speed thrills of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise. Climb aboard your own Lightcycle and enter the Grid, a digital world with no horizons. Push past the limits of what you’ve ever experienced at Magic Kingdom® Park in the fastest ride in Disney Parks history. Be on the lookout for an email when registration opens on February 16.

Although further details about the preview were not announced, previews for new attractions at Walt Disney World have historically happened anywhere from 2-4 weeks before the opening date and last for around ten days. Passholders will likely have the option of choosing a date and timeslot to attend their preview.

Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle/Run are currently underway, and while many have praised the coaster for its speed, thrill factor, and theming, there has been some backlash regarding the Lightcycle cars and their ability to fit larger guests. Many find the restraints, specifically the leg ones, restrictive, and while there is an alternative car, Cast Members reported up to a 30+ minute additional wait for those cars.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders should remember to check their emails on February 16 for their opportunity to ride.

Will you be riding Disney World’s newest attraction? Let us know in the comments!