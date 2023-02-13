Some Guests Will Need to Pay More Than $50 to Ride Disney’s Newest Coaster

As Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members experience TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom for the first time, the Central Florida Disney Park officially announced details on future previews for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members, Annual Passholders, and D23 Gold Members.

D23 Gold Members, who pay $99 per year for their Disney fan club memberships, will have the opportunity to preview TRON Lightcycle / Run during an exclusive event on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tickets cost $50 plus a $7 processing fee and include admission to Magic Kingdom starting at 6 p.m., complimentary parking, light refreshments, and a commemorative keepsake.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time / 1 p.m. Eastern Time. All D23 Gold Members joining the queue are not guaranteed the opportunity to purchase tickets, so be sure to have your computer or smartphone ready on time!

While TRON Lightcycle / Run has existed at Shanghai Disneyland since 2016, Disney Parks fans have been waiting for the coaster to reach Walt Disney World Resort since D23 Expo 2017.

For more information on TRON Lightcycle / Run, head to Walt Disney World Resort’s website. “Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” they write. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

If you’re not a D23 Gold Member, Disney Cast Member, DVC member, or Annual Passholder… don’t worry! You’ll be able to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run via virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane starting April 4, 2023.

Are you excited about TRON Lightcycle / Run?