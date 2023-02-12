Guest Wakes Entire Hotel at 7 A.M. With Cursing, Screaming Rant About Confusing Virtual Queue Process

Virtual queues for popular, brand-new attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort allow Guests to enjoy the Disney Parks without waiting hours just for one ride. By signing up in the morning or early afternoon, Guests are guaranteed a ride time!

Some Disney Park fans have complained that virtual queues force them to wake up early on vacation and to adhere to a strict schedule. And naturally, it’s disappointing when you can’t secure a virtual queue spot for your party.

One Disney’s Beach Club Resort hotel Guest took that disappointment to a new level this week. Reddit user u/Affectionate_Owl6288 shared that they and other Guests were awoken at 7 a.m. sharp when another Guest began yelling and cursing about not getting a Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind return time.

“To the lady who woke us up at 7 screaming the f word over her kids’ wailing through our wall at beach club because you didn’t get LL for guardians,” they wrote. “Honestly I agree with everything you’re saying. It’s incredible how bad this has all gotten.”

Many fans sympathized with the frustrated, screaming Guest. “They have made it really hard for parents to get all the things their kids want to do and the frustration in the mornings of trying to book rides while your kids are screaming, need baths, etc and the attention should be on them is real,” said u/Anakin-skywalked. “Who has time to watch a clock for 7am to drop when your kid is dumping cups of water out of the bath?”

If you cannot secure a 7 a.m. reservation for Cosmic Rewind and want to avoid paying for an Individual Lightning Lane, you can try again at 1 p.m. as long as you’re inside EPCOT.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ride at EPCOT opened in May 2022. “Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy,” reads the official Disney description of the indoor rollercoaster. “This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!”

“Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

Have you had trouble getting a Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind virtual queue slot?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.