Things have been quite shaky for Annual Passholders at The Walt Disney World Resort lately.

Following a long pause during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Disney relaunched the beloved Annual Pass program on September 8. However, sales of Annual Passes have been put on hold for nearly a year now.

Four unique passes were available for Guests, with the very top tier being the Disney Incredi-Pass, then Disney Sorcerer Pass, the Disney Pirate Pass followed that one, and the most affordable option the Disney Pixie Dust Pass. While we don’t know when they will return, we do know that, unfortunately, they will see a price increase.

Annual Passes are getting a price increase very soon. Though we do not know when they will return, we do know that they will be a bit more expensive. This was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter (@ScottGustin) Tuesday morning:

NEW: AP sales for Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Pirate remain PAUSED — but those APs will see an increase when sales resume: Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer: $969 (was $899) Pirate: $749 (was $699) Pixie: $399 (no change) Renewals continue – but pricing not available.

As you can see, all passes but the Pixie pass are set to increase in price by around $100 each. Again, we do not know when these passes will return but when they do, prepare to spend a little more cheddar when visiting the mouse.

