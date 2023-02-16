TRON Preview Registration Opens, Fans Disappointed

This morning, many Disney Annual Passholders sat at their computers, waiting for the fateful email inviting them to the Annual Passholder Preview for TRON Lightcycle / Run. However, many were left disappointed.

TRON Lightcycle / Run may be one of the most highly anticipated new Disney attractions in the last decade, up in the echelons of Flight of Passage, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Rise of the Resistance. The coaster, a copy of the one featured at Shanghai Disneyland, invites guests to board Lightcycles and enter the Grid in a daring race against one of its most menacing programs. It features a unique bicycle-like ride vehicle, dazzling lights and projections, and the fastest ride experience at any Disney Park worldwide.

The ride has already been met with some controversy – namely, the vehicles’ inability to fit some guests. Many guests who have no issue fitting on other attractions in Walt Disney World are describing an incredibly tight squeeze. While the ride does offer alternative seats for those who do not fit or do not wish to ride on the bike, the seats are few and far between, with many of the coaster carts not even having one. Guests at the Cast Member previews were reporting 30+ minute additional waits for those seats, and little protocol for guests who end up having to exit at the load station.

Earlier this week, Disney announced that it would be holding Annual Passholder, DVC, and D23 previews for the upcoming coaster. Those who qualified were instructed to look out for an email on the morning of February 16 for instructions on registering. Many of those Guests, though, are reporting very different experiences with the queue.

The TRON Annual Passholder preview sign-up link is live. Dates are March 4-6 and 8-12. https://t.co/OddyzOKZqY pic.twitter.com/soJ3cB6cwX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 16, 2023

Some guests had no issue snagging their preview time quickly, like @ofantastic on Twitter.

did I really get through the tron queue in 6 minutes and booked for a night ride? SOLID WIN. — sabrina trinidad! (@ofantastic) February 16, 2023

However, other Guests, who clicked the link as soon as it arrived in the email, were less lucky. Some reported being immediately sent to a 1+ hour-long queue, many with doubts they would snag a preview time at all. The $50 preview tickets for D23 members sold out in minutes, so spots seem to be quite limited. Some Passholders forgot to check their blackout dates, causing the preview slot they had just reserved to be immediately deleted. Other Annual Passholders did not receive the email at all, leaving them scrambling to find the link elsewhere on social media.

An hour into the queue for Tron Lightcycle preview and I’m still at “more than an hour” wait time. #WaltDisneyWorld #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/sDlNQkQXnp — Jacob (The Parkhop) (@theparkhop) February 16, 2023

Those who were lucky enough to snag a spot for the preview should remember the following, from Disney’s email;

What to Bring to the Event Valid Annual Pass and a government-issued photo ID for each registered Passholder

One printed or digital copy of your confirmation page Registration

A valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass is required for park entry. Applicable pass blockout dates apply.

A preview registration for a date that is blocked out for your Pass type(s) will be automatically cancelled.

Advance preview registration required. A valid, activated Walt Disney World Annual Pass is required to register.

Capacity and space are limited. Entry is not guaranteed. Registrations are valid only during specific preview dates and hours.

You will NOT need to make your own theme park reservation to enter Magic Kingdom Park on the day of your preview. A park reservation will be made for you after your preview registration has been confirmed and will appear in your account—via My Disney Experience online or in the app—5 to 7 days prior to your preview date.

If you would like to register another Walt Disney World Annual Passholder to accompany you, that Passholder must have a valid, activated Annual Pass, be listed on your Family & Friends list and have opted to share “All My Plans” with you.

Modifications to a registration will not be permitted.

Please check blockout dates for each Pass type you are registering.

Registration and entry are nontransferable and void if sold or otherwise transferred.

Passholders with a confirmed reservation will receive an additional email with details on how to check in for their reservation approximately 5 to 7 days in advance of their selected event date.

Registered Passholders may experience wait times for the attraction during this event.

Parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availibility, closures and change or cancellation without notice or liability.

