Fans Call ‘TRON’ Coaster “Embarrassing” and “Shameful”

TRON Lightcycle/Run is still in its preview stages, and already reports are pouring in concerning the design of the massive coaster currently taking up a large portion of Tomorrowland. Although the large impressive structure will instantly make many fans look upward in awe of its design, those who have had the opportunity to take a test ride share less than favorable experiences.

As many will probably know, nothing is safe or sacred in the realm of social media. The attraction doesn’t even open until April, yet the rollercoaster has already left a bad taste in the mouth of many riders. Complaints are flooding in concerning the comfort, accessibility, and practicality of the seats on the brightly-lit lightcycles.

Many have discovered that not only are the seats surprisingly small, but the coaster does very little in accommodating mobility-challenged visitors. Naturally, these sins were not safe from the eyes of the interwebs.

The ride has ZERO protocol for anyone who makes it onto the loading platform that doesn’t fit. Watched a woman try the test seat, get sent in.. and when she didn’t fit she was pushed back into the rider load area, back over the yellow line, told to go back up the queue to exit. pic.twitter.com/XhY1lM0dwW — Disney Dan (@DisneyDan) February 15, 2023

@DisneyDan has mentioned the ride’s lack of handicap-accessible vehicles, like those seen on Toy Story Mania, but his tweet above has brought more fans calling Disney out for the flawed and potentially harmful design choices. Given the fact that the ride opens in less than two months, many are wondering if Disney will be able to rectify this error before the coaster welcomes in the public. How can Disney’s fans truly enjoy the experience if not even the photo-op vehicle is a comfortable fit? Naturally, it didn’t take long for some fans to share their thoughts on the matter.

@AlexanderHemp replies,

“That’s a shame. I’ve always found Disney attractions to be really intuitive and well planned. It’s one of the things I love about the parks. Even if it’s a new experience, you just know what to do as the design guides you.”

@tothemoon29572 adds what might be a major oversight on Disney’s part by reminding fans that the coaster is the American successor to the original attraction seen in Shanghai Disneyland by writing,

“This ride is a carbon copy of the one created for the Asian market. Idk why everyone is so shocked the average American is having issues.”

As glaring as those posts are, @bright_suns_ tries to steer the conversation back to reality by reminding users that the ride is still in its development stages. The user writes,

Do I need to remind you that this is a PREVIEW for the test and adjust phase? Quite literally the purpose of previews is to practice these things and see what works and what doesn’t. wait until the attraction actually opens before you complain… Related: Disney World May Never Fix Broken Ride

The rest of the comments generally range from anger to embarrassment over what Disney has presented. Many fans are calling out the company for this tremendous design failure, others are saying that they should be ashamed, and others are telling readers to cool their jets and wait till the ride actually opens in April. No matter what conclusion, if Disney is really going to start listening to their audience as the executives have promised, they might want to rethink this ride’s accessibility.

Do you take issue with the coaster’s design? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!