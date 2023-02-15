‘TRON’ Coaster Might Not Be So User-Friendly

TRON: Lightcycle/Run is shaping up to be one of the Magic Kingdom’s hot-ticket attractions, easily being one of the most intense and stylish coasters in the Park. However, while the ride is certainly beginning to take shape, some riders might not be allowed on board as it seems not all vehicles can accommodate all riders. Hundreds of users might be ready to enter the Game Grid, but the hardware might be limited.

Only TWO of the SEVEN running trains have accessibility seats on TRON. Yikes. There was a sizable line for the seats at the preview. pic.twitter.com/yOyTiXZbpY — Disney Dan (@DisneyDan) February 13, 2023

As previews for the roller coaster continue, further developments are revealed. Recently, early-access riders have reported that while the coaster’s design is impressive, its ride vehicles may not accommodate all guests. A recent article by Disney Fanatic revealed that the lightcycles might not be comfortable for all body types, but it doesn’t stop there. A Twitter post by @DisneyDan (seen above) displayed a limited number of handicap-accessible ride vehicles linked to the main coaster. Usually, Disney is more accessible and accommodating towards riders with different needs, but it seems like there might be an error in TRON’s programming.

Although something like a potential riders weight could be somewhat controlled, but feels very out of character for Disney to limit access to those in need of mobility assistance. When both factors are taken into consideration, it really starts to feel like the ride isn’t made for everyone. That being said, neither are rollercoasters. However, for a company who’s goals have been all about inclusivity lately, this really feels like a step backwards.

We’re not saying Guests need to lose weight or ditch their mobility aids if they want to ride, but this feels like an almost intentional limitation. It could still be a fluke and a complete oversight on Disney’s part, but it still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many fans. Given that the ride doesn’t open officially to the public for another two months, there might be time to fix this issue before riders are given full access.

Is Disney doing this intentionally, certainly not. However, it does make some fans question whether or not they truly have an understanding of their demographic. It’s highly unlikely Disney was trying to come off as ablest or fat shame/body shame larger potential guests, but it also might be a sign that they need to reevaluate their vision. Either way, changes need to happen before the TRON ride opens to the public.

