Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Cinderella, and Ariel are some of the Disney Characters Guests may spot while in Disney World.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, some Disney Guests get beaten down and lose the Disney magic that is inside each of us

Disney World is home to four theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each Disney Park includes different attractions for Guests to experience and enjoy.

Cast Members do their best to keep the safety of Disney Guests and the Disney magic flowing. Cast Members also have important jobs like running attractions, or helping with meet and greets, and many more important tasks.

Disney Character Meet and Greet Locations

EPCOT

Princess Jasmine in Marco

Donald Duck in Mexico

Joy inside ImageWorks

Snow White in Germany

Belle in France

Magic Kingdom

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger in Fantasyland

Minnie Mouse and Daisy in Fasntasyland

Cinderella at the Princess Fairytale Hall

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Junior Pals at Animation Courtyard

Olaf

Star Wars Launch Bay

Toys in Toy Story Land

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Adventures Outpost

Kevin from UP

This does not limit other Disney characters spotted around the Disney Parks. So keep a good eye out for Disney Characters.

In a TikTok on Guest goes viral after being “attacked” by the beast. This Guest is meeting Gaston and has holes in their pants and Gaston asked if they have been “attacked” by the beast. This Guests reaction was, “yeah, where were you?”

Then Gaston comments saying he was protecting everyone there then he asked the Guest why did they go after the beast. She responded, sharing that it “was an unwarranted attack.” Then, Gaston lets everyone know that the beast is a classic villain for that attack.

Do’s and Dont’s for Disney World Meet and Greets

During meet and greets Guests may forget key items and how to treat Disney characters.

Things Guests should DO is bring an autograph book and item for characters to sign, take photos using Disney PhotoPass, and enjoy being in the moment and spending time with characters. And remember to treat Cast Members and characters with respect and kindness.

Things Guests should NOT DO treat the character or Cast Member disrespectfully, ask them inappropriate questions, try and cut the lines to meet characters, and not following Cast Members directions.

These seem like simple tasks for Guests to follow but Guests may forget from time to time.

