Disney Character Awkwardly Interrupts Romantic Moment During Special Event

Love is in the air at Disneyland Resort as Guests arrive for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite, a hard-ticketed event on select nights throughout February. This late-night event is completely sold out, so Guests hoping to fall in love at Disneyland Park will have to wait until next year!

This magical Valentine’s Day event comes to life with exclusive food, merchandise, character, and entertainment offerings throughout Disneyland Park. This includes The Royal Ball in Fantasyland near “it’s a small world,” where Guests can waltz with Disney Princess fan favorites like Cinderella and Prince Charming, Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder, and more.

One Disney character didn’t find The Royal Ball enchanting at all, and TikTok user @disneydude_71 caught her disappointment on camera:

When the slow dance ended, Anastasia Tremaine, one of the stepsisters from Cinderella (1950), approached Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder from Tangled (2010). “Why don’t I have love like that?” she wailed and frowned. Rapunzel and Flynn looked at each other and giggled along with nearby Guests.

As many Disney Parks fans pointed out, Anastasia won’t be alone forever! In Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002), the once-evil stepsister falls in love with a local baker. So hold on, Anastasia, your love is coming!

Hoping to enjoy a Disneyland After Dark event? $145 tickets are still available for Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite at Disneyland Park on March 9. But act quickly! Tickets are expected to sell out weeks in advance.

Have you ever been to a late-night event at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.