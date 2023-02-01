Furious Guests Wail as Disneyland Cancels Experience During Pricey Ticketed Event

Love is in the air at Disneyland Resort!

On select nights from January 31 to February 16, Guests can participate in the now-sold-out Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite. This hard-ticketed event started at $129 and features unique entertainment, character meet-and-greets, themed attraction overlays, and exclusive merchandise and food offerings. From Disneyland Resort:

Join us for an after-hours soirée bursting with heartfelt fun!

Celebrate with the love of your life, your best pal or cherished family, as Disneyland Park transforms into a celebration of love with unique entertainment, rare Characters, specialty food and beverage offerings, shorter attraction wait times and more.

Unfortunately, some Guests attending the Valentine’s Day-themed event were incredibly disappointed by one of the major offerings, the Sweethearts’ Nite fireworks. After over an hour of waiting in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, Guests were told that the nighttime spectacular was canceled. From @brandonm_92:

Waited over an hour for the Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks just for them to cancel it… #disney #disneyland #sweetheartsnite #disneylandafterdark #disneyparks

“Your attention, please,” a Disney Cast Member announced. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s firework show is canceled.”

Dozens of boos, “wow’s,” and “no’s” erupted from the disappointed crowd. Many Disney Parks fans empathized with frustration that a significant facet of an expensive after-hours event had been canceled.

“What? Even during ticketed events? Crazy! They should offer a small compensation for all that money they paid for the event,” said @chickenbacon93.

Others offered insight into the cancelation, which appeared to be due to wind in the area. “It’s windy it could cause a fire so makes sense,” @DeziArenas93 wrote.

“I know it’s disappointing but it’s for ur own safety,” @sadgirlxxx34 said.

Disneyland Resort plans to go on with Sweethearts’ Nite fireworks as scheduled for the remaining events, but they are subject to cancelation anytime.

If you’d like to attend a special event at Disneyland Resort, don’t wait! $145 tickets are still available for the last remaining Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite on March 9. The event is expected to sell out weeks in advance.

Have you attended Sweethearts’ Nite at Disneyland Park? 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

