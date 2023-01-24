Disney Has Massive Plans to Change Iconic Attraction

in Disneyland Resort

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park during sweethearts nite after hours event

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are always updating and changing attractions, shows, and more for Guests to have the most magical time while at Disney Parks.

Cinderella Castle
Credit: Reader’s Digest

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Many tourists visit Disneyland Resort to enjoy different attractions and shows. Disneyland has two different theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney California Adventure Park includes attractions such as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’ Around the World, Goofy’s Sky School, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!

Incredicoaster
Credit: Bailee A. Inside the Magic

Disneyland Park includes attractions like Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Indiana Jones Adventure, and many more attractions for Guests to enjoy.

Hong Kong Jungle Cruise
Credit: Disney

While Disneyland is constantly closing to update attractions, Guests may see construction walls hiding the attraction.

Indiana Jones Adventure sign Disneyland
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

In one Reddit Thread, Guests spotted work being done to Indiana Jones Adventure. This attraction will be closed from January 9, 2023, until spring 2023. Inside the Magic will continue to update on closures and opening dates.

The work has begun on Indiana from Disneyland

There have been many rumors on what is to come with Indiana Jones Adventure, but the expectation is that the animatronics will be fixed and that the ride will be restored to a state closer to its opening day form than what we’ve seen in the last several years, which is very exciting.

Indiana Jones is a popular Disneyland attraction. It is located in Disneyland Park and is labeled as a thrill ride due to small drops, darkness, and moments that could be scary. Disney describes Indiana Jones Adventure as “Guestswill follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.”

Temple of Mara (exterior) from Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland in Adventureland
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

You’ll brave Unimaginable Perils, board a rugged troop transport, and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.

If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!

indiana-jones-adventure
Credit: Disney

Are you excited for Indiana Jones to return? Let us know in the comments. 

