Internet Mocks “Disney Adult” For Tearful Reaction to Disney Park Castle

The subject of adult Disney fans is a controversial one online. Though most consider it harmless to enjoy Disney Parks and films, many consider it “cringe” and mock so-called “Disney Adults” relentlessly.

Last year, a woman became the target of harassment after posting a video of herself hugging Pluto for the first time since COVID-19 closures. In another instance, a proposal at Disneyland Paris sparked debate after the couple climbed onto a restricted stage and were interrupted by a Disney Cast Member.

This week, another “Disney Adult” went viral for an over-the-top reaction to a Disney Park castle. Mar (@marteeeeny on TikTok) shared the video from @EM, who fell to the ground in excitement at seeing Disneyland Resort’s Sleeping Beauty Castle for the first time since the pandemic began:

Mar didn’t say anything, but the look on her face made an impact. The video quickly garnered nearly a million likes and eight million views.

“Disney adults truly scare me,” @hiyah.ayah responded.

“The older I get the more I get what Thanos was doing,” joked @retrorecycler.

“I totally get the thrill, Disney is a pretty place but FALLING TO YOUR KNEES? IN PUBLIC? AT A THEME PARK?” @natspo0k_y wrote.

Others tried to defend the excited Guest. “If you don’t get it, you don’t get it. No need to hate on us for having a passion about something,” @calliemason1 said.

“I won’t judge Disney adults, why judge someone for being happy,” @honestautistic agreed.

“Disney adults are just an arbitrary target for flawed people to attack to show everyone how ‘normal’ they are,” claimed one anonymous commenter.

But even those who claimed not to be judgmental found it hard not to mock the Guest. “Not judging people is getting harder by the day. It’s a struggle out here,” said @wasting_time341.

“I’m trying to be a nicer person, it’s hard, but I’m trying,” quipped @criggleton.

What do you think of this “Disney Adult” controversy?