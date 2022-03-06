Disney Princess Trips and Falls Flat on Face During Magic Kingdom Show

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire returned to Walt Disney World after a month-long closure due to the ongoing pandemic. The castle stage show, which used to be referred to as Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire, is a fan-favorite stage and takes place in front of Cinderella Castle multiple times per day.

During one performance of the stage show, Princess Elena of Avalor had a misstep and fell down, flat on her face.

In a video shared to TikTok, as Guests gathered around Cinderella Castle to catch a performance of Mickey’s Friendship Faire, Princess Elena of Avalor had an unfortunate misstep and fell flat on her face.

Princess Snow White went rushing over to Elena and helped her back up to her feet as the show continued on.

You can watch the video here:

Luckily it seems that Princess Elena was not injured as she got up shortly after her fall and continued on with the show.

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire recently returned to Magic Kingdom and is described as:

It takes a whole enchanted kingdom to put on this show—and you’re cordially invited. Look for Tiana and friends from The Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled. Mickey even recruits Olaf, Anna and Elsa from Frozen to join in!

Watch as classic and contemporary Disney Characters interact in a magical, musical extravaganza featuring lively dancing, dazzling effects and music from the films. Don't miss the all-new finale featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions!

If you plan on checking out Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire on your next Disney World vacation, make sure to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date showtimes.

