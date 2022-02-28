Disney Makes Major Change to Showtimes For Mickey’s Friendship Faire

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire returned to Walt Disney World after a month-long closure due to the ongoing pandemic. The castle stage show, which used to be referred to as Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire, is a fan-favorite stage and takes place in front of Cinderella Castle multiple times per day.

For starters, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire recently returned to Magic Kingdom and is described as:

It takes a whole enchanted kingdom to put on this show—and you’re cordially invited. Look for Tiana and friends from The Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled. Mickey even recruits Olaf, Anna and Elsa from Frozen to join in! Watch as classic and contemporary Disney Characters interact in a magical, musical extravaganza featuring lively dancing, dazzling effects and music from the films. Don’t miss the all-new finale featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions!

If you plan on checking out Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire on your next Disney World vacation, you should be aware of major showtime changes in the near future.

According to Disney, through March 2, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will continue to be shown at 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 6:10 p.m. in front of Cinderella Castle.

However, then the showtimes will shift slightly depending on the day and the week. The current showtimes are as follows:

March 3: 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 6:10 p.m.

12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 6:10 p.m. March 4 – March 8 : 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 6:10 p.m.

: 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 6:10 p.m. March 9 – March 12 : 12:35 p.m., 1:35 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:20 p.m.

: 12:35 p.m., 1:35 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:20 p.m. March 13 – April 2: 1:05 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

As always. check the My Disney Experience app or the Walt Disney World website for the most up to date information and showtimes.

Is Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire a must-see for you and your family? Let us know in the comments below.

