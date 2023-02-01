Disney Pulling Out All the Stops With Characters For Sweethearts’ Nite

Disney is going deep into the catalog for some of these characters!

One of the most popular offerings that have returned to Disneyland since the shutdown has been Disneyland After Dark. These events in which the Park closes early for regular Guests offer other paying Guests the opportunity to stay later, with fewer crowds, and take advantage of unique offerings and activities.

In the past, these events have included extremely popular offerings like the Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure, Throwback Nite, Star Wars Nite, and even an 80s and 90s Nite! These nighttime celebrations allow for the Disneyland Resort to really go all out with photo opportunities, food, fireworks, entertainment, and more.

Guests have traditionally been able to expect seldom-seen characters for meet-and-greets during these events, such as Scrooge McDuck and Goofy dressed as Jacob Marley during the holidays, or even familiar characters like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck dressed to the nines in themes that match the theme of the event in question.

A recent update from Disney journalist Kingdakha92 has now revealed the lineup for the next Disneyland After Dark event: Sweethearts’ Nite. In a recent tweet, Kingdakha92 shared a glimpse at the roster, which includes at least 30 different characters that Guests will be able to interact with as part of the event!

According to the list, Guests will be able to meet fan favorites like Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy, and Bert and Mary Poppins, but Disneyland isn’t stopping there! In addition to these classic characters, Guests can also see Bernard and Bianca from The Rescuers (1977), Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog (2009), Esmerelda and Phoebus from The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Meg and Hercules from Hercules (1997), Mulan and Shang from Mulan (1998), and even an appearance from Clarice the Chipmunk and many more!

The event page also advertises just some of the things Guests can expect for Sweethearts’ Nite, including special foods for the night, unique photo spots, a “Royal Ball” near “it’s a small world,” a moonlight cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat, and more! As with other Disneyland After Dark events, costumes for adults aren’t just allowed; they’re also encouraged, within approved guidelines, of course.

The event runs select nights in February. While it is sold out, the next Disneyland After Dark event, Princess Nite, still has some availability and promises to bring some fan-favorite characters and outstanding events as well. The next Disneyland After Dark event will occur on March 7 and 9, 2023.

What do you think about the characters advertised for Sweethearts’ Nite? Let us know in the comments below!