With the start of the Disney100 celebrations kicking off at Disneyland Resort, the Southern California theme park has canceled a popular program, disappointing hundreds.

As Disneyland Resort kicks off the Disney100 celebrations bringing all sorts of magical offerings for “all who come to this happy place” to enjoy — from the opening of the highly anticipated Disney ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway to platinum decorations at Sleeping Beauty Castle and across Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, the debut of two breathtaking nighttime spectaculars, and so much more — the Southern California theme park has announced an indefinite hiatus for a popular program.

Yesterday, the official account of The Disneyland All-American College Band Presented by Yamaha shared the news that the popular program — which has been making music, smiles, and memories around the Disneyland Resort each summer since 1971 — would take an abrupt hiatus this year. The complete statement, as shared on the program’s official Instagram account (@disneylandaacb), reads:

At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time. The All-American College Band has had an incredible impact not only on the thousands of participants who have been part of the program since 1971, but also on the countless Guests who have experienced their performances each summer. We are proud of that legacy and want you to know that the Disneyland Resort remains committed to offering unique educational and performance opportunities for college students across the country, and we look forward to sharing those opportunities as the program evolves. We invite you to follow the Disneyland Resort social media channels and blogs for information on future offerings.

The reason for this abrupt hiatus was not mentioned in the statement, but Disney officials mentioned that more information would be released “as the program evolves,” meaning the decades-old Disneyland tradition could return in the future. However, no plans of doing so have been announced as of this article’s publishing.

The Disneyland All-American College Band made a triumphant return in the Summer of 2022 after a three-year pause of the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Disneyland to shut its gates for 412 days. The All-American College Band has performed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, along Main Street, U.S.A., and in Disneyland’s Town Square since 1971, bringing songs like “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, “Let It Go” from Frozen, and many more to life with signature dance moves that made the group a fan favorite in Disneyland.

While it is unfortunate to see the program take an indefinite hiatus this year, Disneyland Resort still has so many entertainment offerings for Guests of all ages to enjoy!

At Disneyland Park, you can be delighted by The Dapper Dans, who perform songs from iconic Disney movies and rides multiple times every day on Main Street, U.S.A. The long-awaited “Magic Happens” Parade is also returning to Disneyland Park on February 24 with characters from beloved Disney movies like Frozen, Moana, Sleeping Beauty, Coco, The Sword in the Stone, and many more! And the majestic live musical Tale of the Lion King continues to have performances at the Fantasyland Theatre.

And at Disney California Adventure Park, Guests can interact with some of their favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers Campus hosts several entertainment offerings and character interactions throughout the day.

As if that wasn’t enough, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure just welcomed two breathtaking nighttime shows to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Disneyland Park welcomed Wondrous Journeys — which illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle and the sky above the heart of the Park — while Disney California Adventure saw the debut of World of Color — One, which brings characters from classic Disney stories, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, and Pixar together on a one-of-a-kind show.

