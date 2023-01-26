Disneyland Just Updated the Monorail for Disney100 and Fans Are Going Crazy!

The Disneyland Monorail needed a facelift, and what an amazing turnaround!

Any Guest that has ever ridden the Disneyland Monorail System will hear on the narration that it was the first daily operating monorail system in the western hemisphere. Walt Disney himself was so impressed with the system that he even pitched a citywide monorail system in Los Angeles, in Southern California which didn’t pan out. Still, the attraction has been a staple at the Disneyland Resort, the Downtown Disney district, and other Disney Parks around the world for decades!

In response to criticism about construction at the Parks, Walt famously said that “Disneyland will never be completed,” and the Mark VII Disney Monorail is no exception! Over the years, the attraction/mode of transportation has received many different designs. In recent years these updates have been to reflect events or celebrations or simply to honor characters like the Mickey Mouse Monorail train that recently transported Guests over the Park.

With this tradition of “plussing” the Park, particularly the Monorail, it only stood to reason that, with all the decoration going on everywhere else, the Monorail would get an update. What an update! Disney enthusiast Nateyagi shared a beautiful video of the update on Twitter, and fans are going crazy! The video has been retweeted nearly 100 times already and has almost 90,000 views!

@nateyagi said:

The new 100th wrap on the monorail looks amazing!

The new 100th wrap on the monorail looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZqFgXsGREt — Nate celebrating ✨Disney100✨ (@nateyagi) January 25, 2023

The response from fans of Disney and Disneyland has been outstanding. While there were some detractors, mainly with complaints that the same attention hasn’t been paid to Walt Disney World Resort’s Monorail, the reviews and responses have been overwhelmingly positive! Just take a look at the reactions below!

@KL_Phelps said

Meanwhile at WDW the monorails look and run like they are 100 years old 😋

Meanwhile at WDW the monorails look and run like they are 100 years old 😋 — K.L. Phelps (@KL_Phelps) January 26, 2023

@Emlinair shared the video, saying:

This made me look up park hopper prices again. I don’t even need to go to DL to see it, but DL keeps tempting me. I don’t even think I have time for both parks lmao

This made me look up park hopper prices again. I don’t even need to go to DL to see it, but DL keeps tempting me. I don’t even think I have time for both parks lmao https://t.co/H9iiY4HzqQ — Denarian Matthew (@Emlinair) January 26, 2023

@misskellyannv said:

I’m OBSESSED with it omg

I’m OBSESSED with it omg https://t.co/FfNBxLWhkz — kelly 🙂 (@misskellyannv) January 26, 2023

Many fans couldn’t seem to find the right words to express their emotion and simply responded with emojis!

@OrangeBirdStan simply put:

🤩😍

With a fantastic outpouring of approval, it’s safe to say that Disney made the right call with this update. Odds are, it will only stay until the end of the Disney100 celebration, so Guests have ample opportunity to see it, but it won’t be around forever! This Mark VII Disney monorail update is just one of the hundreds of little examples of Pixie Dust that have been sprinkled all over Disneyland in preparation for Disney100

What other bits of Pixie Dust have you picked up on? Let us know in the comments below!