Disney Is Sitting on a Franchise Goldmine

Photos of the queue areas for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland have been circulating the social media feeds for a day or two now, and fans absolutely love them. While many fans are undoubtedly dazzled by the various props in costumes from animated movies, a few fans have taken notice of the posters of Mickey and his friends parodying famous live-action Disney films. What is a company knows it or not, they might actually be sitting on the inspiration for a new, highly successful film franchise.

Don’t miss these awesome posters that combine some of our favorite Disney pals with classic Disney films! #disneyland #disney100 pic.twitter.com/b5VXNqaahA — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) January 25, 2023

With the recent success of Glass Onion by Director Rian Johnson, many fans were demanding that he team up with Jim Henson studios to create a Muppets crossover for a comedic caper film. Although this is highly unlikely, the director has shown interest. In that same vein of pleasant absurdity, Disney could take the concepts presented in the posters scene above and make them into actual animated features starring Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends. What separates that concept from a Muppets/Detective Benoit film is the actual probability of the idea.

The movies Disney is paying tribute to in these works of art are all the company’s own IP, meaning that they can practically do whatever it is they want with them. Judging by how well Mickey and his friends did with other stories like A Christmas Carol and The Three Musketeers, they would be absolute pros in giving fans cartoony versions of films like Freaky Friday, Hocus-Pocus, and Honey I Shrunk the Kids. That all being said, it might be possible that Disney is currently working on something similar, and this is something of a teaser. It’s not like they haven’t done it before.

Disney executives have recently shown a sincere interest in “listening to their fans” and that should definitely go for outside of the theme parks as well. A project like the concept mentioned would be the ultimate active Disney fan service.

With so many fans and moviegoers criticizing the studio for remaking and rehashing some of their old films, why not breathe new life into them by casting Mickey, Donald, goofy, and all the rest in various roles? The artwork for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway certainly sets up an excellent inspiration piece. At the end of the day, it’s all up to the studio.

