New Mickey Mouse Queue Puts Hollywood to Shame

Where the Great Movie Ride once stood at the center of Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie have set up their Runaway Railway. But while the variation in Walt Disney World continues to use a Mickey-fied version of Grauman’s Chinese Theater, Disneyland’s version offers an area that goes above and beyond in pulling Guests into the cartoon world of Mickey and all his friends.

We’re @Disneyland for a sneak peek at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway! Check out the a-mouse-ing new queue featuring the “Mickey Through the Ears” exhibit celebrating all things Mickey! #disney100 #disneyland pic.twitter.com/qwXYTMz1V3 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) January 25, 2023

While it’s certainly nice to be reminded of Mickey’s cartoon escapades, seeing actual memorabilia from the features he has starred in gives the experience more of a reality.

The Disneyland version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open up in Mickey’s Toontown January 27, 2023, much to the delight of animation fans everywhere. While the version in Walt Disney World Will forever be credited as the original, the newer version comes with a few extra bells and whistles to really grab fans’ attention at the very start. Where the Hollywood Studios version serves as a visual tribute to Mickey’s appearances in Paul Rudish’s cartoons, the new and improved variation features a queue focused around all of Mickey’s greatest cinematic roles.

The ride itself is more or less the same compared to the original, the amount of fan service Disney has given dedicated Mouseketeers is absolutely jaw dropping. There is so much detail put in to bring these tributes, references, and easter eggs that even the most seasoned theme park veteran will be impressed. Not only are there winks and nods to some of Mickey’s best cartoons, but the rest of the Disney gang have joined in on the artwork that lampoons famous live-action Disney productions.

The real stars of the queue are the costumes and props from Mickey’s illustrious filmography. Dedicated Disney buffs will instantly recognize costumes and set pieces from such classics as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Mickey and the Beanstalk,” and even a pair of outfits from the cover of Disney’s disco album. While the version in Disney’s Hollywood Studios goes above and beyond the call of duty in bringing Rudish’s shorts to life, this one feels far more cinematic and more appropriate for a Park dedicated to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. In short, it leaves the Orlando variant in the dust.

