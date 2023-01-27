Guests Blown Away By Amazing New Nighttime Spectacular

Disneyland has really stepped it up with this one!

For many Guests, Disneyland isn’t just about rides, attractions, characters, or even food. Disneyland has always been able to pride itself on entertainment outside of these categories. From fireworks displays to parades to shows like Fantasmic! or World of Color, there’s always something to astound visitors to the Happiest Place on Earth!

In the spirit of Walt Disney’s goal to always keep “plussing” the Park and adding more and more “Pixie Dust” wherever possible, these offerings have not stagnated. Over the years, Disney and Walt Disney Imagineering have broken new ground in the entertainment industry, bringing amazing visuals and effects to their entertainment offerings at the parks.

One of the most notable improvements in recent years has been the extensive use of projection mapping as part of Disney’s nighttime spectaculars. Generally accompanied by a fanfare of music and fireworks, Imagineers have taken this amazing technology and coupled it with state-of-the-art projection equipment, painted with video and light surfaces across the Parks.

These projects bring to life some of the most treasured moments from Disney animation and history. Guests can see some of their favorite characters and stories as they burst forth from the buildings on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, and “it’s a small world.” With this jaw-dropping capability in hand, it would stand to reason that Imagineering would need to step it up for Disney100. After all, it’s 100 years of Disney to celebrate!

They did not disappoint! As part of Disney100, Disneyland is presenting a new nighttime spectacular entitled Wondrous Journeys. The show promises a celebration of 100 years of Disney animation and the use of Sleeping Beauty Castle as a canvas upon which Guests can see those 100 years come to life once more. But that’s not all!

Journalist Scott Gustin shared a beautiful video preview of Wondrous Journey ahead of its debut tonight, which showcases some of that stunning projection, but also teases the appearance of at least two characters that will be flying in over the famous castle as part of the show: The Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) from Pinocchio (1940) and Baymax (Scott Adsit) from Big Hero 6 (2014).

@ScottGustin said:

NEW: Disneyland released new video of “Wondrous Journeys” that includes The Blue Fairy *and* Baymax over Sleeping Beauty Castle. The show officially debuts on Jan. 27.

Both characters’ appearances look amazing, and the effect of Baymax flying around the castle is just one more example of how Disney is really pulling out all the stops when it comes to Disney100. Alongside World of Color – One in Disney California Adventure, Guests will have plenty to keep them busy during the centennial celebration at Disneyland!

What did you think of the Wondrous Journeys video? Let us know in the comments below!