Disneyland Makes Major Update to Central Area of the Resort

Visitors to the Disneyland Resort have noticed something new this week.

A key element to the outstanding immersion created in any Disney Park is area music. In addition to the berm around the Park, the music being piped through at Disneyland really sets the place apart from the rest of the world. Stepping onto the courtyard between the Parks called the “Esplanade” gives Guests the feeling that they really have entered a Magic Kingdom, a world of “yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.”

Just as with the visual aspects of the Park, there are gentle transitions, almost like a crossfade between lands, when it comes to both scenery and area music. As Guests step off Main Street, U.S.A., and into any of the other lands off the spoke, they are greeted by music and ambience designed to further the feeling that Guests aren’t in southern California anymore, but actually in the future, or a rainforest, or even the storybook village of Disney Fantasy.

Though area music is used this way to great effect in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, this extraordinary use of music begins before Guests even enter the Parks! Walking through the Downtown Disney District, Guests can often hear either live music or renditions of popular Disney songs played over the loudspeakers, but the transition from reality to Disney fantasy really begins in the Esplanade.

Since the 1970s, this area in front of the gate has had specific music tailored to let Guests get a feeling of what they’re about to experience in the Parks. More often than not, music in this area has reflected attractions and shows within the parks, prioritizing these over Disney music from the films. Though this music has only ever been updated a handful of times, Guests attending the Parks this week were treated to a surprise.

Disney News and Parks enthusiasts @nateyagi and @TangaroaJoel went through some painstaking effort to compile a list of the new songs that can be heard as Guests wander the area between the Parks.

@TangaroaJoel posted an updated copy of this list earlier today, saying:

Adding the corrected list to include Space Mountain here so it’s within the thread pic.twitter.com/PICxs6n4dU — Tangaroa Joel (@TangaroaJoel) January 26, 2023

Other fans have been very busy since the list was compiled, adding YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify playlists that recreate the Disney music on the square. A great soundtrack to any workday, the playlists really capture that feeling and excitement Guests can have in anticipation before entering the Park! However, fans have also pointed out some omissions to the playlist.

Despite Splash Mountain still being open at Disneyland, “Zip-a-Dee-Do-Dah” has been removed from the playlist for this area. Despite the imminent release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), the iconic “Raiders March” has also been removed. Instead, many songs from Walt Disney World have been heard, along with a few now-defunct rides and attractions.

