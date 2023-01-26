Disney Yields, More ‘Encanto’ to Come

Over a year after its premiere, Disney is bringing its award-winning movie Encanto back into the spotlight with new offerings on the way.

Mirabel Madrigal and her family continue to cause ripples across The Walt Disney Company, breaking records by billions even after over a year of the movie’s premiere and Disney Plus debut. Due to the unmatched success of the Disney movie depicting the life of the Madrigal family — and after the longest time neglecting the popular movie — Disney has decided to bring the film back into the spotlight, and no, not by releasing another version of the movie this time.

As part of the Disney100 celebrations, The Walt Disney Company will bring one Disney movie into the spotlight through its Disney100 “Wonder of…” series, and Mirabel and the Madrigals’ story will be the second to be featured, bringing magical offerings for all fans to enjoy in February!

From new merchandise, including home decor, dolls, accessories, books, and more, to exclusive rewards on Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Emoji Blitz, February will bring magical surprises for all fans of Encanto. And Disney Parks couldn’t fall behind on the “Wonder of Encanto” series.

Ahead of the “Wonder of Encanto” celebration, Disney recently debuted an all-new experience that will allow fans to become Mirabel or Isabella at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, making this magical makeover the first to part from the “traditional” Disney Princess makeover.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can meet Mirabel Madrigal during the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom, where other friends will join her in a super-sized procession of characters that makes its way through the Park multiple times every day. Disney’s Hollywood Studios also features scenes from Encanto in the nighttime spectacular “Wonderful World of Animation,” and Mirabel makes an appearance in one of the scenes of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic!

And over at EPCOT, the miracle of the Madrigals will be featured at the EPCOT International Festival of Arts’ Food Studio “Vibrante & Vívido: ‘Encanto’ Cocina” (through February 20), serving authentic Colombian flavors incorporated into food and drinks offerings. Plus, with the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival on its way, even more Encanto magic will make its way to the theme park, with topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa making their debut at the festival.

And Disneyland is gearing up to celebrate Encanto, giving the movie a significant presence in the two new nighttime spectaculars that will debut with the Disney100 celebrations at the Southern California theme parks. Wondrous Journeys will debut at Disneyland Park, illuminating Sleeping Beauty Castle and the sky above the heart of the Park, celebrating every movie produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Encanto. And Disney California Adventure will welcome World of Color — One with a multi-performance debut, bringing characters from classic Disney stories, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, and Pixar together on a one-of-a-kind show. Both nighttime spectaculars will debut on January 27.

It would appear that Disney is finally willing to fully exploit the potential of Encanto, bringing more offerings inspired by the award-winning movie to the Disney Parks and other projects by the company. And seeing Disney taking these steps makes the breathtaking expansion “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” announced by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro during last year’s Disney D23 Expo sound much more plausible now, bringing Encanto, Coco, and more to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. However, Disney officials have not confirmed or denied any plans to carry out this “blue sky” project in the near future.

Would you like to see more of Disney’s Encanto at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments below!