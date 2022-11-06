There’s Actually Three Different Versions of ‘Encanto’ on Disney+

Over the last year, The Walt Disney Company’s 60th animated feature film, Encanto (2021), has dominated streaming charts, record charts, and many people’s living rooms with its colorful magical family and catchy album of songs. In addition to the original version of Encanto, which was released in November 2021 before quickly transitioning to Disney+ on Christmas Eve, there will be three different Encantos by December this year.

Here is the rundown of all the current versions of Encanto.

Disney’s Encanto

What is Encanto?

Encanto is the 60th animated classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios and comes from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and co-director Charise Castro Smith. The magical adventure musical follows the family Madrigal, which, for the most part, is made up of uniquely-gifted individuals blessed with miracles and helping the town where they live. The feature film is led by Stephanie Beatriz’s Mirabel Madrigal as she follows a trail of potential destruction that will ultimately unravel everything she — and her family — has ever known. Disney’s official description of Encanto is as follows:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ENCANTO tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The film was a sleeper hit. Opening to a lukewarm reception of just $200 million at the global box office, the movie became a viral sensation once it landed on the Disney streaming platform, Disney+. Thanks to spirited music and lyrics from Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda, songs like “The Family Madrigal”, “Surface Pressure”, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, and “What Else Can I Do?” took over social media, sending “Bruno” to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Disney’s Frozen (2013) anthem “Let It Go”. The Encanto soundtrack was also a success, hitting the top spot on the US Billboard 200 — the first Disney movie album to do so since Frozen II (2019).

At the 94th Academy Awards the critically acclaimed film Encanto was nominated for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Animated Film, winning the latter.

Who is in Encanto?

Encanto features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Maribel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal), John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin Madrigal) Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano Guzman), and Alan Tudyk (Pico).

Versions of Encanto on Disney Plus

What versions of Encanto are there on Disney Plus?

Encanto (2021)

The first Encanto to land on Disney+ was, of course, the original. The Columbian Family Madrigal stole the hearts of the world with their complicated relationships, extended relations, and an assortment of personalities. Encanto began streaming on December 24, 2021, and became the first movie on Disney+ to hit 200 million streaming hours on the platform. According to The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek, Encanto is classified as a franchise.

Encanto: Sing-Along Version (2022)

On March 18, 2022, Disney released the second version of Encanto on Disney+ for subscribers. Quietly announced on YouTube, the Encanto Sing-Along adaptation of the beloved movie would give fans all they loved about the original except this time with the song lyrics built into the story — not that many people actually needed the extra help due to how popular the songs like “Waiting on a Miracle”, “Dos Oruguitas”, and “All of You” are. This version of Encanto was announced with a new trailer, which can be seen below!

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (2022)

By the end of December there will be three versions of Encanto on Disney+ after Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl debuts on December 28, 2022. The concert performance of the Disney film will be filmed live when it plays at the iconic Los Angeles venue this November before making its way to the Disney streamer before year-end, exclusively for subscribers. On the event, a recent Disney press release noted:

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. [Along with the cast] legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”

In that same release, the president of Disney+, Alisa Bowen said:

This holiday season, Disney+ is opening the doors to Casa Madrigal once again for a dazzling musical experience that will celebrate the magic and wonder of ‘Encanto’ in a whole new way.”

While the majority of Encanto‘s cast is returning for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, there are some notable exceptions such as John Leguizamo as the fan-favorite, Bruno Madrigal. The production is brought to the Hollywood Bowl by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide, and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva.

Will there be an Encanto sequel?

While Encanto sure lives on in the screens of homes all over the world, and in theme parks like Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, many Disney fans are longing for a follow-up to the magical movie and a continuation of the adventures of Mirabel and the rest of the Family Madrigal.

Back in March, director Jared Bush — who also co-helmed Zootopia (2016) and wrote Moana (2016) — shared a cryptic tweet that shows the creative team is onboard for the ride. He said:

Last tweet: I promised a secret if you found it. There are TWO miracles in #Encanto: Abuela’s, born of love for family, embodied by her candle, flame-colored magic, the 2nd: Mirabel’s, born of the same, embodied in casita, its colors… everyone’s. What’s next…I hope we’ll see.

There are multiple directions an Encanto sequel could be taken; from the origin of miracles to other miraculous extraordinary families to a new generation of Madrigals harnessing their powers — the franchise could definitely be expanded, and if the first movie is anything to go by, there will be an audience waiting for it.

Are you hoping to see an Encanto sequel?