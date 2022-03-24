‘Encanto’ Director Seemingly Confirms Sequel

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film, Encanto, premiered in theaters on November 24, 2021. After a relatively unimpressive 30-day theatrical run, Encanto has exploded on Disney’s streaming platform. It’s Lin-Manuel Miranda soundtrack is now even officially more popular than the hit Frozen (2013) score, which featured hits like Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” and “For the First Time In Forever.”

Disney recently released Disney’s Encanto Sing-Along on Disney+ and CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that the Amazing Madrigals are here to stay.

During the 2022 first-quarter Walt Disney Company earnings call, Chapek confirmed that the company has launched an entirely new franchise with Encanto:

"We've had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with a significant rise in earnings per share, record revenue and operating income at our domestic parks and resorts, the launch of a new franchise with Encanto, and a significant increase in total subscriptions across our streaming portfolio to 196.4 million, including 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers added in the first quarter…"

Now, Encanto‘s director, Jared Bush, has seemingly confirmed Encanto 2 on Twitter. He teased a sequel, writing:

I’m asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc – I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again.

Although Encanto 2 has not been officially confirmed, it certainly seems like a foregone conclusion, particularly with Bush’s recent addition to the conversation.

The official description of Encanto reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house [Casita], in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength [Luisa] to the power to heal [Isabela] — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

Do you think Bush was subtly confirming that Encanto 2 is already underway?