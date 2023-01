When Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disneyland Park this month, most Guests’ biggest issues with the immersive ride were the pricey Individual Lightning Lane and complicated virtual queue. But a recent TikTok has Disney Parks fans up in arms about a completely different aspect of the ride.

TikToker @oooof…avaa originally shared the video, which now boasts tens of thousands of likes. In it, Train Conductor Goofy speaks to Guests at the end of their adventure:

“Hey, picnickers! Told ya nothing was gonna go wrong,” he says. The ride continues as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse sing “Nothing Can Stop Us Now,” the ride’s theme song.

But the Guest and many others misheard “picnickers” as a racial slur (the N-Word). “Goofy said WHAT?!?!” the Guest wrote.

“I THOUGHT THE SAME THING,” said @josh.schools2.

“I literally jumped,” @michael_bergman wrote.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway just opened at Disneyland Resort after a few years of successful operation in the Chinese Theatre at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort). From Disney:

Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world.

Off the Rails Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong? Cue hilarious hijinks! A relaxing train ride suddenly turns into a zany, free-ranging romp through ever-changing and rearranging cartoon scenes. You’ll quickly learn that anything can happen in this out-of-control animated world. But don’t worry, with friends like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, you’re bound to get back on track. All aboard!