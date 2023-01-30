Disney Introduces Additional Charges For Its Latest Rides

The newest Disney rides will surely bring lots of joy for Guests of all ages, along with additional charges for those looking to enjoy them…

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, are constantly innovating and changing, trying to provide Guests with the most magical experience during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth or the Most Magical Place on Earth. With new immersive lands and expansions, innovative new rides, breathtaking entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Disneyland and Disney World welcome millions of Guests every year, eager to experience the magic of Disney storytelling.

However, the latest rides opening at the Southern California and Orlando theme parks will bring joy and an extra price tag, as Disney has introduced additional charges for Guests wanting to experience them.

Inside the Magic recently reported on the operations of the latest Disney ride opening at Disneyland Park, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and how the attraction would only be available via the loathed virtual queue system. Similarly, Disney recently announced that the long-awaited roller coaster TRON Lightcycle / Run — finally opening at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland on April 4 — would also begin operations exclusively via virtual queue.

For thousands of fans, yours truly included, thinking of waking up early to try and get access to the new attractions via virtual queue not only takes away the magic but turns your visit to the Disney Park of your choice into a frustrating experience from the very start of the day. Fortunately, or unfortunately, Disney has made another option available for both Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Disney World with their respective openings.

Both new Disney rides will also be available as an Individual Lightning Lane purchase, meaning Guests who want to ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and spare themselves from the hassle of snatching a virtual queue group can pay an additional charge to experience them — as long as availability allows so.

Disneyland Resort’s and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites state, “Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed” for their respective rides. Disney has not stated a fixed price for the Individual Lightning Lane, but access to each ride will likely be on the higher price tiers of the system as both attractions will be the latest additions to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, respectively.

Disneyland Resort’s website states, “This option will be available for all Guests with valid theme park admission and park reservations—with or without Disney Genie+ service,” meaning Guests won’t have to purchase the Disney Genie+ service to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane Entrance to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Likely a similar system will be introduced once TRON Lightcycle / Run welcomes Guests on April 4 at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland in Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, as of this article’s publishing, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is operating exclusively via virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane Entrance at the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Resort, with no plans of opening a standby queue shortly. Inside the Magic will keep you updated if any changes to the new Disney ride’s operations are announced. We will still see how TRON Lightcycle / Run operates once the roller coaster opens at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you purchase an Individual Lightning Lane Entrance for these new Disney rides? Do you think Disney is wrong for selling access to these attractions? Let us know in the comments below!