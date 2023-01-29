Guest Smuggles Fireworks Into Disney Park, Lights Them In Front of Castle

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and one of the most beloved ways to end a night is to enjoy a nighttime spectacular, which includes fireworks in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland Resort is home to two different theme parks: Disneyland Park includes attractions such as “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railway, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, and many more attractions. Disney California Adventure Park has attractions like Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT, and many more attractions.

While these attractions and rides are fun, there’s something magical about enjoying World of Color at Disney California Adventure or the all-new firework show Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park.

Recently, it seems that one Disney Park Guest tried to make their own firework show happen.

A TikTok went viral when one Disneyland Guest was caught with the prohibited item, flaring right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. You can view the video here.

As you can see in the video, the Guest has a cake with candles that are sparking right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. These aren’t even normal candles, as you can see they are flaming, which could certainly present a hazard.