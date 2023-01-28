Guest Catches Telling Error on Disneyland Ride

In the wake of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, Disneyland is receiving a lot of new additions. Along with a number of special additions like a new monorail paint job, Disneyland finally has its own version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. While the exterior and queue are currently leaving the original version at Hollywood Studios in the dust, a recent post catches a technical error that tells more than some fans might think.

When any Disney Park receives a variation of an existing ride, Disney typically goes all out to create something unique for that specific location. Just look at the differences between the original Haunted Mansion, Phantom Manor, and Mystic Manor for a prime example. While there are certainly a great deal of similarities, they are all unique to the Parks they call home.

That being said, Disneyland’s variation of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway shares more in common with the Walt Disney World original than some might be expecting. From the footage shown, it seems to be the same experience. However, a recent Twitter post confirms it.

Looks like Disneyland got the Florida treatment https://t.co/I6IkXlP6oK — Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) January 28, 2023

@disneyglimpses shares a video that shows the Goofy projection interacting with the Mickey and Minnie animatronics. While this doesn’t seem like a big deal at first, the telling fact that he looks to left instead of the right when addressing him confirms that Disney has simply recycled the same animation loop from the Florida Park. To say it’s carelessness on Disney’s part might be a bit harsh, but it does feel like something Disney should have had their eye on during the installation process. Naturally, this will more than likely be a quick fix, but it might be a sign of a Disneyland slip up.

Saying Disney could be losing its edge in creating rides might be a stretch, but the company isn’t exactly known for simply copying and pasting rides like this. It’s not that the error ruins the experience, but it does briefly break the immersion for the more attentive Guests. The ride is still as magical as it’s Floridian cousin, but there’s something odd about Disney just flat out recreating a ride and not giving it an original twist apart from the queue.

Do you think this might be a bad omen for Disneyland? Tell us in the comment below!