Disney Park Fans Outraged After Sponsorship Revealed For New Coaster

Walt Disney World Resort announced that TRON Lightcycle Run would come to Magic Kingdom at D23 Expo in 2017. For years, fans have watched the slow construction and testing of the rollercoaster, which slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At September’s D23 Expo, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro finally announced that TRON Lightcycle Run will open in spring 2023. An exact date has not been released, but fans have eagerly watched the ride testing more frequently in Tomorrowland.

Recent photos of the TRON Lightcycle Run entrance and queue show Enterprise, a car rental service, sponsoring the ride. While corporate sponsorships have declined in recent years, they were once common at Disney Parks around the world. At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, Test Track is presented by Chevrolet, and AdventHealth sponsors EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Still, some fans are unhappy with the sponsorship. @Coastersnbrews tweeted:

Entrance archway with Enterprise logo at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom. Advertising? What is this a Six Flags park??

Many pointed out the aforementioned ongoing sponsorships and historical ride sponsors like Siemens, which used to sponsor Illuminations: Reflections of Earth and Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, and Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The original poster later claimed they were joking, but others genuinely agreed. From @cslkenny:

The responses to this are interesting

One fan called the Enterprise sponsorship “super cringy” and said Walt Disney World Resort should compare itself to Universal Orlando Resort, which accepts fewer ride sponsorships:

Disney does need to start getting above this. They should atleast hold themselves to the level of universal. Is that too much to ask? These are moreso just clever product placements, like you’d see in movies. But just slamming “Enterprise” logo over a TRON entrance queue line is super cringy

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on TRON Lightcycle Run ahead of its grand opening next year.

TRON Lightcycle Run, inspired by its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland, will open in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in 2023. From Disney:

Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy.

LIMIT: NOT FOUND_ Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement. Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.

Scheduled to open in Spring 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

From the Big Screen to the Theme Park

In 1982, Disney made filmmaking history with TRON, the first production of its kind to mix live action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. This iconic film went on to inspire video games, comic books, an animated series and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy—as well as this new Disney theme park attraction.