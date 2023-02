When visiting Magic Kingdom this month, most Walt Disney World Resort Guests are focused on TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is currently in Cast Member previews and scheduled to open on April 4. Despite issues with seat restraints and wear-and-tear from extreme weather, Walt Disney Imagineers assured fans that TRON Lightcycle / Run would open on time. As the Disney Park prepares to premiere its brand-new rollercoaster, Cast Members focus on making the surrounding areas more presentable for the inevitable flood of Guests!

Nearby Space Mountain, which also boasts a glowing-white exterior, has begun to show its age in the harsh Florida sun. Fans previously complained that obvious dirt and grime on the roof ruined the immersion of the intergalactic building, and it seems Walt Disney World Resort is finally listening. @brianaskins shared a video of crews pressure washing Space Mountain on TikTok:

Next time you’re headed to Magic Kingdom, don’t forget to pack a pair of sunglasses. Space Mountain just might look a bit brighter!

Disney Parks fans worldwide can experience Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort (home to Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain), Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

“Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark,” reads the official Disney description of the Tomorrowland attraction. “Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!”

