Disney’s Space Mountain Closes Today Among Other Attractions

It’s no secret that Disney is constantly closing its rides for routine refurbishments and maintenance. Recently, we saw Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Expedition Everest all close for refurbishment, and while we missed each one dearly, we recognize this is an important part of the ride itself.

During a closure, Disney can make sure everything is working correctly and update anything if they need to, although we had our fingers crossed that Disney would fix the yeti on Expedition Everest.

Starting September 12, several attractions and experiences will be closed at the Disneyland Paris Resort, according to the official calendar. These include the following:

Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain: September 12 – 14

Alice’s Curious Labyrinth: September 12 – 16

Frontierland Playground: September 12 – October 23

Rustler Roundup Shootin’ Gallery: September 12 – 30

Thankfully, there is still a lot to do while visiting Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios. Most notably, the Disneyland Paris Resort just opened a brand new Avengers Campus land, similar to the one in Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Avengers Campus features two new attractions as well, in the form of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure.

Are you planning a trip to Disneyland Paris anytime soon?