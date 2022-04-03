Beloved Disney Attraction Exterior Destroyed During Ongoing Construction

We recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the construction progress on one of Disneyland’s most beloved rides.

While Walt Disney World may have more Parks, many Guests would argue that Disneyland has that special “x-factor” none of the other Disney Parks or Resorts have. Being the first one to open gives the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California a special level of history and uniqueness that can’t be found anywhere else.

Disneyland also has a stellar lineup of classic attractions like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and of course, the original Haunted Mansion. But Disneyland also has what may call a “superior” version of Pirates of the Caribbean, blowing the Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida out of the water (pun intended). However, as of a few weeks ago, this beloved ride has been closed for an extended refurbishment and as of now, has been left in a pretty shocking state.

On Reddit, a popular social media discussion site, u/GSullivanJr shared a photo of the current status of the queue for Pirates of the Caribbean, showing the destroyed concrete and walkways:

To many Guests’ dismay, Pirates of the Caribbean is missing right now at the Disneyland Resort. We also covered Guests’ distaste for the lackluster atmosphere of the Blue Bayou restaurant which is located inside the ride. Thankfully, Pirates of the Caribbean is expected to reopen sometime this summer.

A Pirate’s Life for You

Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!

Do you miss this iconic Disney attraction?

