Florida Gov. “Receptive” to Stripping Disney World of Existing Legal Status

In recent weeks, The Walt Disney Company has come under fire for CEO Bob Chapek’s initial response to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney employees even staged walkouts as a result of the situation. However, the company has now officially opposed the legislation, which has now been signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has shared his stance on the matter, saying Disney “crossed a line.”

Amid the fallout is the fact that some legislators would like to strip Walt Disney World Resort of its “self-governing” status, which was put in place in 1967 when the law creating the Reedy Creek Improvement District was passed.

On March 30, 2022, Florida State Senator Spencer Roach Tweeted:

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County. pic.twitter.com/6sj29Gj6Wz — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) March 30, 2022

Now, Governor DeSantis has also weighed in on the issue. Per a Spectrum News 13 report:

​The governor made the comments while answering reporters’ questions during a news conference in Titusville. “So me as the governor, I could be presented with changes to that,” DeSantis said. “I think I’ve said I’d be receptive to that. But ultimately, the legislature would have to move forward. So I know that there’s a lot of discussion about that, and we’ll just see how that shakes out.” Related: Disney May Stop Using the Terms “Prince” and “Princess”

At this time, The Walt Disney Company has not issued an official statement regarding the Senator’s social media post or the Governor’s recent comments.

What do you think about the Reedy Creek Improvement District?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!