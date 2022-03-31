Disney May Stop Using the Terms “Prince” and “Princess”

Recently, The Walt Disney Company came under fire for CEO Bob Chapek’s initial response to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has now been signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Although Disney eventually publicly stated that they did not support the bill — which frustrated fans who do agree with the legislation — Cast Members still staged walkouts as a result of the situation.

In recent days, Disney has made more of a push toward inclusivity than ever before, even banning the use of traditional gender pronouns like “he,” “she,” “his,” and “hers,” in Disney Parks.

Furthermore, Disney executive Karey Burke stated that she is personally committed to at least 50% of all Disney characters being “LGBTQIA and racial minorities.”

Per a Twitter post regarding Burke’s statement:

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she supports having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities.

Now, it seems that Disney may also be ditching the terms “Prince” and “Princess,” which are synonymous with many famous Walt Disney Animation Studios’ characters, including Prince Charming, Prince Philip, Princess Jasmine, and Princess Cinderella.

As a matter of fact, the Disney Princess brand is trademarked and even has an official website. Furthermore, Disney recently celebrated the Ultimate Princess Celebration featuring the likes of Princess Belle, Princess Tiana, Princess Snow White, Princess Rapunzel, and more.

The event is described as:

For the first time in forever, we are celebrating the brave, beloved Disney Princess and Frozen heroes in the Ultimate Princess Celebration. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime, global extravaganza, surprising and delighting fans all year long through content, products, experiences, and more. Join us as we celebrate the heart of gold, and the courage and kindness, these characters inspire in us all.

FOX Business noted that the company could be moving away from the Princess model, however:

The company would not say when asked by FOX Business if it would continue to use the terms “princes” and “princesses,” two historically gendered terms the company uses for some of its biggest brand names.

Should The Walt Disney Company move away from these royal titles in the future, it is not known if the change would impact existing characters or only new characters moving forward.

It is not known when, or if, Disney will issue an official statement regarding the continued use of “Prince” and “Princess” amid its inclusivity focus.

