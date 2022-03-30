Disney Exec. Commits to 50% of Characters Being “LGBTQIA and Racial Minorities”

In a groundbreaking statement for The Walt Disney Company, corporate president Karey Burke has shared that she is committed to having 50% of all Disney characters be “LGBTQIA and racial minorities.”

Christopher Rufo took to Twitter to share details about Burke’s comments, writing:

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she supports having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Unsurprisingly, commenters already have opposing opinions about Burke’s assertion. Solveig283 wrote:

Why would 50% of characters be representing a group of 2%

Lori Hyrup replied, dissenting:

She wants 50% of characters to be LGBTQIA+ and racial minorities (US perspective). 42% of the US is not white

5.6% of the US has is openly LGBTQIA+ And Disney is a global company. ~ 84% of the world is not white

~ 10% of the world is LGBTQIA+ 50% movie rep is fair

She wants 50% of characters to be LGBTQIA+ and racial minorities (US perspective). 42% of the US is not white

5.6% of the US has is openly LGBTQIA+ And Disney is a global company. ~ 84% of the world is not white

~ 10% of the world is LGBTQIA+ 50% movie rep is fair — Lori Hyrup (@LoriHyrup) March 30, 2022

Amid backlash regarding Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s initial response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has been signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has been making an effort to be even more inclusive in recent days and weeks.

Disney has been branching out in regard to character diversity recently, with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit movie Encanto (2021) featuring a Colombian family. Chapek has since confirmed that The Amazing Madrigals will be part of an entire franchise, giving families of Latin American and South American descent animated role models.

Furthermore, Chris Evans’s upcoming film, Lightyear (2022), which will take place in Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story universe, is set to feature an animated same-sex kiss for the first time in Walt Disney Company history.

At this time, Disney has not officially responded to Burke’s statement.

What do you think about this ongoing situation?