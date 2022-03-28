Disney Parks Aladdin Actors Are Reportedly Allowed to Kill Guests

Whether you think working as a character performer at a Disney Park would be a dream job or a nightmare role, there is no denying the fact that the position is unique.

After all, not everyone gets to wake up every day and play a Disney Princess, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, or another iconic Disney character.

There are numerous rules and regulations that all character performer Cast Members have to abide by at all six Disney theme park properties — Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Recently, the Proud Disnerds Instagram account shared what is, perhaps, one of the most unique paragraphs in the Disney Parks Cast Member handbook. The stipulation reportedly applies only to actors who portray Aladdin at Disney properties.

Per the post, the handbook’s “Park Safety” section purportedly reads:

Although we want every Disney guest to have fun, our number one priority is safety. Because of this, Aladdin will never under any circumstances kill a park guest, unless it is absolutely necessary to save the lives of a greater number of park guests. This is referred to as “Aladdin’s Exemption.

The graphic included a comment from internet user kimchimichi, who hilariously wrote:

“sir, we have a person taken hostage in frontier land [sic: Frontierland].” kksssh.beep. “send in the street rat.”

Commenters on the post also chimed in, with helzbelle13 asking a valid question:

I’m confused.. does this mean that Aladdin is the only one allowed to kill guests, as long as it’s for the safety of other guests, or does it mean that everyone other than Aladdin is allowed to kill any guest without reason..? Related: Robin Williams Suffered “Devastating” Dementia, Son Shares New Details

amy.d.1558 posted:

My question is, is Aladdin trained to kill before he gets there or is Aladdin trained to kill as part of the Disney trianing program. How many other characters are programed to kill?

randouji0923 kept things light, writing:

Aladdin to florida man: “I can bring you in hot… or I can bring you in cold” Related: Rare Disney Character Makes Surprise Appearance at Magic Kingdom

Fun and games aside, Disney has not confirmed at any point that this is actually in the Cast Member character actor handbook, but it does seem like “Aladdin’s Exemption” would be difficult to make up!

More on Aladdin Character Interactions

The official description of Jasmine and Aladdin character meet-and-greets at Walt Disney World Resort — which take place in Magic Kingdom Park Adventureland area — reads:

Princess Jasmine is out exploring the Agrabah Bazaar with that diamond in the rough, Aladdin. A Magical Wish Granted Encounter a whole new world of adventure as you enter into the marketplace. Princess Jasmine and Aladdin are pleased to make your acquaintance and weave stories of Agrabah under the shade of a colorful awning. Perhaps you’ll even share a tale with them of your adventures in this most magical of kingdoms.

Have you heard of “Aladdin’s Exemption” before?

