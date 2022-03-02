Disney CM Physically Prevents Child From Hugging Character, Garners Backlash

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early 2020, life changed immensely. After a national lockdown that resulted in the closure of all non-essential businesses, including theme parks like Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, things have not looked exactly the same since.

Although operations have largely returned to their pre-pandemic format at Disney Parks — face masks are now optional for Guests age 2 and up, for example, and social distancing requirements have been removed — character interactions have still not fully returned to normal.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video of a small child trying to hug Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland Resort, but a Cast Member intervened and physically touched her to keep her from getting too close to the character.

The user who shared the post clearly had strong opinions regarding the situation, writing:

Pathetic. Never forget what they did to the children.

One thing to bear in mind in this situation is that if the child had been on the autism spectrum or suffered from anxiety, the Cast Member’s quick-moving reaction — and the fact that the child was physically touched — could have been a trigger.

Cryptonsports noted how fast the Cast Member intervened:

lmao bruh, she ran over like the little girl was gonna assault him

Derek Kudjer expressed similar sentiments:

Worker was running like the kid had a bomb or something. Ridiculous, man

Other commenters weighed in with similar stories. Matthew Omohundro wrote:

The same thing happened to my son. He loves Spider-Man and was excited to meet him. But the Spider-Man wouldn’t let him get close. He tried to run up and Spider-Man pointed to get back to the white X. I’m glad my kid was too young to understand.

The official Disneyland Resort website features additional information about character interactions.

What do you think about this Cast Member’s reaction?

