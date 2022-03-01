Florida Opens Express Traffic Lanes Straight To Walt Disney World

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World by car, your trip may have just gotten a little easier.

If you take Interstate-4 either westbound or eastbound to drive to Disney World, you now have the chance to opt-in for I-4 Express Lanes.

These new lanes, which have been under construction for years, officially opened this week and giving motorists the choice of opting for “managed lanes,” which are designed to address congestion and are separated by barriers that allow those motorists who choose the service to stay out of potential traffic jams that take place along the busy interstate, which is always full of traffic from both tourists and locals.

The Florida Department of Transportation describes I-4 Express Lanes this way:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is providing motorists choices with managed lane options on some of its most heavily traveled highways. Managed lanes are highway lanes designed to address congestion and have been successfully implemented in other areas around Florida, throughout the United States, and around the world. Managed lanes can take on many forms including reversible lanes, high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and express lanes. FDOT’s managed lanes approach on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange and Seminole counties is known locally as I-4 Express. I-4 Express was constructed as part of the I-4 Ultimate project, a 21-mile reconstruction of I-4. Motorists have the option to enter the lanes, two in each direction, via limited access points to more reliably get where they need to go.

The benefits of these Express Lanes include less stress as these lanes keep traffic moving with less congestion. Tolls are also taken electronically, so there is no stopping either.

I-4 Express will open with an introductory rate, which could be as low as 50 cents per trip, depending on your destination. During the introductory period, to travel the entire length of I-4 Express it will cost $3.50 eastbound and $3.00 westbound.

In some ways, these managed lanes are like the Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services implemented for Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort. Paying for the extra service allows you to get to your destination faster and makes your wait times minimal. I-4 is one of the busiest roads in Orlando, during traffic it can cause a 15-minute drive to become 45 minutes, so having an expressway option while on vacation may very well be worth the money.

If you are planning a trip to any of the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, or other area theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, or even to Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, the I-4 Express Lanes could be an option to get you to your destination faster and avoid conventional traffic along the way.

Will you be using the I-4 Express Lane on your next trip to Walt Disney World Resort?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.