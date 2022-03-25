Winnie the Pooh and Tigger “Attack” Disney Parks Guest

One of the best parts about visiting a Disney Park is spotting fan-favorite characters. From Mickey and friends to Disney Princesses, you never know who you may see when walking around the theme parks.

At this time, Disney World and Disneyland are utilizing distanced character sightings and pop up cavalcades to allow Guests to safely spot their favorite characters as they operate during the ongoing pandemic. In the past, we have seen Chip and Dale hunting for acorns at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Joy frolicking around the grass at EPCOT, and Winnie the Pooh waving to Guests from the Crystal Palace porch at Magic Kingdom.

Prior to the distanced character sightings, Guests were able to run up to their favorite characters, give them a hug, get an autograph, and take photos together. One time, prior to the ongoing pandemic, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger were out and about when suddenly one Guest ran up and jumped throughout their game of “patty cake”.

Pooh and Tigger were not a fan and decided to “attack” the Guest in revenge. Of course, this was all fun and games as the characters and the Guest were laughing. The encounter was caught on video, and was recently shared to TikTok, which you can see below.

Pre-pandemic Disney character meet and greets have recently returned to Disneyland Paris in time for the 30th anniversary celebration, which left Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests hopeful for the future.

And more recently, during the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference, Disney stated that traditional meet and greets will return to Walt Disney World and Disneyland “soon”! Though we do not have an exact date, it is exciting to hear and Guests are looking forward to once again giving Mickey and friends a big hug.

Who is your favorite Disney character to meet at the Parks? Let us know in the comments below.