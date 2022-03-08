Tigger Throws Tantrum In Front of Disney Park Guests

One of the best things about visiting a Disney Park is spotting fan-favorite characters. From Mickey and friends to Disney Princesses, you never know who you may see when walking around the theme parks.

When Disney World and Disneyland reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic, they implemented several health and safety measures, including distanced character sightings and pop up cavalcades. In the past, we have seen Chip and Dale hunting for acorns at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Joy frolicking around the grass at EPCOT, and Winnie the Pooh waving to Guests from the Crystal Palace porch at Magic Kingdom.

Another friend from the Hundred Acre Woods has been greeting Guests from a safe social distance at over at Disneyland Resort — Tigger!

On a recent visit to Disneyland, Guests spotted Tigger attempting to catch butterflies with his butterfly net, but it seems that he was coming up short. When Guests walked past Tigger, he was laying on the ground, on his stomach, throwing a tantrum.

In the video, which was posted to TikTok, Tigger then rolled over onto his back, throwing the butterfly net up in the air, before dramatically throwing his arm back onto the ground.

We love seeing the Disney characters out and about and showing some of their personalities, as these make for unique and memorable interactions with Guests! (PS – We hope Tigger ended up catching a butterfly or two in the end.)

You can see the video here:

Pre-pandemic Disney character meet and greets have recently returned to Disneyland Paris in time for the 30th anniversary celebration, which left Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests hopeful for the future.

And just yesterday, during the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference, Disney stated that traditional meet and greets will return to Walt Disney World and Disneyland “soon”! Though we do not have an exact date, it is exciting to hear and Guests are looking forward to once again giving Mickey and friends a big hug.

Do you enjoy the distanced character meet and greets at Disney World and Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.

