Disney Character Slapping Disney Villain Across Face Caught on Camera

Plaza Inn at Disneyland Resort offers Guests a unique experience. Not only can Guests indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet, but keep those eyes peeled because you never know which Disney character will make special appearances!

In the past, Guests have been able to dine with friends from the Fab 5 including Minnie Mouse, as well as friends from animated stories such as the Hundred Acre Woods and Neverland.

During one visit to Plaza Inn, Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh and Captain Hook from Peter Pan got into a bit of a scuffle, which actually lead to Eeyore slapping Captain Hook across the face!

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows an “altercation” between the two, which gained the attention from Guests enjoying their breakfast. It doesn’t take long before Eeyore raises his hand and slaps Hook right across the face before proceeding to walking away.

Captain Hook was left standing there in shock as Guests surrounding him yelled and “woah” and “oh!”.

You can watch the full video here:

At this time, Plaza Inn is only offering character dining for breakfast, which Disneyland describes as:

Rise and shine for “Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park,” an all-you-care-to-enjoy spread of all your morning favorites: made-to-order omelets and Mickey waffles, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, breakfast potatoes, fresh-baked pastries and breads, fruit, and hot and cold cereals.

Have you ever dined at Plaza Inn? Is it a must visit for you and your family? Let us know in the comments below.

