Disneyland Breaks 66 Year Tradition For Minnie Mouse

Although Mickey Mouse is often the star of any Disney Park, this month, Mickey is taking a backseat to the prettiest mouse out there, Minnie Mouse.

As March is the start of Women’s History Month, we have seen Disney actively look to promote female power and accomplishments at their Parks. At Disneyland Paris, Minnie Mouse will soon be rocking a new polka dot look, breaking barriers in a chic pantsuit for the 30th anniversary in combination with this month’s festivities and celebration. Although some Disney fans were sad to see the dress leave, it is amazing to see Minnie Mouse, a style icon, get to try out a new look for the first time ever!

At Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, changes are being made as well. When Guests visit Disneyland, before they are able to walk down Main Street, U.S.A., see the fire station Walt lived in, or take in Sleeping Beauty Castle, they must see the iconic train station. Typically, for 66 years Guests would have been used to a Mickey Mouse design greeting them upon entry. This month, things are changing. Now, to ring in the spring, Minnie Mouse is the character who is displayed with the floral design!

Disney Parks Blog discussed the change:

Since opening day on July 17, 1955, guests entering Disneyland park have been greeted by the iconic Mickey Mouse floral display … until now! In honor of Women’s History Month throughout March, Floral Minnie will be on display on the hillside just inside the main entrance, in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. Disneyland Railroad station. “There have been some seasonal changes over the years,” said Horticulture Manager Sarah Day, whose team installed the display overnight. “But Mickey Mouse has always been the star of the show … until now!” A team of 13 Horticulture cast members began the transformation process around midnight March 1, lights illuminating their intricate work. By 6 a.m., the transformation was complete, and Minnie Mouse, with her iconic bow and eyelashes, was center stage.

The Horticulture team shared these fun facts about the floral:

The traditional floral design includes over 1,750 individual plants

Minnie Mouse’s bow consists of approximately 750 individual plants, known as Nemesia

The swirls on either side of Minnie Mouse contain over 1,900 individual plants, including pansies, violas and petunias

It is fantastic to see Disneyland shake up tradition by placing Minnie Mouse as the iconic center of the Park for the month, and garnering some attention towards Women’s History Month.

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

What do you think about Disney highlighting Minnie over Mickey this month?

